Wales winger Rabbi Matondo is left out of Schalke's training camp as he prepares to join Rangers. (Sun), external

Rangers have targeted Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman, who is a USA international. (Mail)

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst reveals he has not re-watched his Rangers side's Europa League final loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. (Herald - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Rangers duo Ryan Jack and John Souttar will return to full training this week after missing Saturday's friendly with Sunderland in Portugal, which was abandoned because of floodlight failure. (Sun), external