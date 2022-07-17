Livingston manager David Martindale vowed to "deal with" Esmael Goncalves following the forward's dismissal in Saturday's 2-1 Scottish League Cup win against hosts Cove Rangers.

Goncalves was sent off for lashing out at Scott Ross before Iain Vigurs gave Cove the lead.

Andrew Shinnie levelled early in the second half before captain Nicky Devlin struck a late winner.

"I think it's diabolical," Martindale told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound. "I think it's a straight red card. I'm not having it.

"I'll deal with Esma. I think he let himself down, he let his players down and he let the staff down.

"But the boys on the park dug him out a big hole. I'm not having my player, any of my players kick someone off the ball. It's not the style of play that we want to play at Livingston."