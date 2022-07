Dundee United will be in Monday's draw for the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The tie will be played on 4 and 11 August, with the play-off round draw on 1 August and those matches on 18 and 25 August.

Jack Ross' side were beaten 2-0 at home by Sunderland in their Saturday friendly.

United, fourth in the Premiership last term, are returning to the European arena for the first time in 10 years.