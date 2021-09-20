Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Although the margin of victory was narrow, the relatively comfortable nature of Arsenal’s success at Turf Moor will fuel optimism ahead of more testing challenges to come – starting against Tottenham next week – that will show just how far along the rebuilding route Mikel Arteta’s side are.

The midfield axis of Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and match-winner Martin Odegaard was particularly impressive, which does give hope for the future, even if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe remain subdued further forward.

Burnley’s problems are stark. The second-half introduction of Maxwel Cornet was well received given Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood rarely threatened but the Frenchman also flattered to deceive.

With no end in sight to his side’s goalscoring issues, Clarets boss Sean Dyche faces a battle to make sure his new four-year contract is not accompanied by a prolonged relegation battle.