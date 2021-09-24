Team news: Man Utd v Aston Villa

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani has overcome a muscle strain and returns to the squad.

Amad and Marcus Rashford also remain unavailable because of injuries.

Aston Villa defender Axel Tuanzebe is ineligible to face his parent club, so Kortney Hause will start if boss Dean Smith persists with a back three.

John McGinn has overcome concussion but Leon Bailey is out until mid-October with a thigh strain and Morgan Sanson will be sidelined for a month.

The midfielder, who made a first appearance since April against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, suffered a hamstring injury during that tie.

