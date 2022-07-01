Killie reign in Spain with Lafferty strike

Kyle Lafferty capitalised on a second-half goalkeeping howler to give Kilmarnock a winning end to their Spanish training camp.

The striker pounced to tap in the only goal of the pre-season friendly against Charlton Athletic after keeper Joe Wollacott failed to control an overhit passback.

Killie were put under the cosh by the League One outfit in the first half, with Diallang Jaiyesimi hitting the post and Chuks Aneke denied on the rebound by Zach Hemmings.

Derek McInnes' men next go from Marbella to Fife, with a friendly against Dunfermline on Tuesday before the Premiership newcomers kick off their League Cup group-stage campaign at Highland League Fraserburgh next Saturday.