Rangers place £25m price tag on Bassey - gossip

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst could be set to lose another one of his assets as Ajax and Brighton gear up for a £25m battle for defender Calvin Bassey. (Daily Record), external

Ajax and Brighton have already made approaches for Bassey - but both clubs are yet to put forward offers that would be deemed acceptable with Rangers keen to retain the 22-year-old, who has a £25m price tag. (Daily Mail), external

Premier League sides Aston Villa and West Ham United are also keen on Nigeria international Bassey, but Ajax and Brighton are now serious contenders for his signature. (Scottish Sun), external

Bassey reportedly left Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder "charmed" following a phone-call as his interest in the Rangers defender grows. (Daily Record), external

Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman remains firmly on Rangers' radar. (Scottish Sun), external

