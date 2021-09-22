No baby blues for Leeds

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Winger Dan James became a dad at lunchtime, flew south by helicopter after precious time with his partner and newborn son, and then finished off the day by slotting home a penalty to help Leeds beat Fulham 6-5 in a shootout. As the advert once said: "If Carlsberg did Tuesdays..."

In time, James will in time have a chance to wet the baby’s head with whatever tipple he chooses, but the 23-year-old should save a few drops for debutant substitutes Stuart McKinstry and Joe Gelhardt.

Both held their collective nerve to slot home teenage kicks from 12 yards, while 21-year-old Illan Meslier smiled and cajoled his way to saving the decisive penalty after the game finished goalless.

Leeds came out on the right side of this Carabao Cup tie, not so much for the numerous chances spurned, but more because of the bravery shown by the imperious Charlie Cresswell at centre-back in only his second start. Kalvin Phillips alongside nurtured him superbly.

Winger Crysencio Summerville, 18, showed some decent touches in his second appearance as head coach Marcelo Bielsa mined his resources once again to produce a result, despite saying the "performance was average".

Not quite firing on all cylinders amid some injuries and a suspension? Don’t worry, the kids are all right.