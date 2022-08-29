West Ham's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday was "massive", says Women's Super League striker Natasha Dowie.

The win, courtesy of Said Benrahma's deflected second-half strike, earned the Hammers their first points of the season and took them off the bottom of the table.

Dowie told the BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast the result was much needed and inspired by a tactical switch at the interval.

"The first half was poor - there was no energy and they looked like a team that had lost three in a row," said Reading's Dowie.

"In the second half, the big thing was the formation change when Benrahma came on for Emerson - they changed to a back four and pushed someone extra into midfield. They then looked more of a threat.

"It's massive for West Ham. This was a huge win for them and will hopefully kickstart their season."

