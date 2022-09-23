Tottenham's Harry Kane will wear a OneLove armband in England's upcoming Nations League games and at the World Cup.

The FA has joined nine other European nations in supporting the OneLove initiative at the World Cup finals in Qatar - where same-sex relationships and the promotion of same-sex relationships are criminalised - and the captains of each will wear an armband promoting diversity and inclusion.

England skipper Kane said he discussed the OneLove campaign with Tottenham team-mate Hugo Lloris of France, as well as Denmark's former Spurs player Christian Eriksen.

"It was about coming together," he said.

"There is only so much the players can actually do, and wearing the armband on the biggest stage in the world will have an impact.

"But we can only do what we can. We have definitely taken a step forward to help some of the issues in Qatar."

