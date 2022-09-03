Analysis: Celtic 4-0 Rangers

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Rangers are naturally meant to be the exception to the rule in the Scottish Premiership, the team that can lay down the challenge to Celtic. They fell well short on this occasion.

The midfield three of Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and John Lundstram looked pedestrian in comparison to Celtic's, and too many of their key men did not turn up. Their defending has not been convincing at times this season, and this time it was brutally punished.

The only silver lining is that Rangers learned from their 3-0 defeat last season, and improved in the following three derbies.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will need a similar turnaround, but five points already feels like a significant gap against a Celtic team now unbeaten in 38 Premiership games.