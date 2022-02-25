After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tuchel says the decision to move the Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris was "clearly" the right decision. "It is the worst reason to change a final, the absolutely worst reason, we feel horrible about it," he says.

He says the situation "clouds our minds and clouds our focus" because "there are things more important" going on and the focus "from us and globally speaking is not on the final”.

Everyone trained on Friday except for full-back Ben Chilwell, which is "brilliant news" as both Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech joined in "from the first to the last minute" after picking up knocks against Lille and there were only "positive reactions".

"I hope it stays like this," Tuchel added. "We have another training session tomorrow and then we have Sunday.”

He says Romelu Lukaku has "played a lot of matches" and may be "mentally tired" in the same way as Jorginho was recently. "Once you play for Chelsea, you accept the team goes first and that's why there are no hard feelings, not from Romelu or from me."

He says he will make a late decision on whether Edouard Mendy or Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in goal. "The last decision we will take after training as always. Kepa did fantastic in the period that we had to be without Edou, so it's an uncomfortable and very comfortable situation to be in.”