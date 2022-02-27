West Ham 1-0 Wolves: Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes, speaking to Match of the Day: "We created a lot of opportunities, could have gone two or three up at one point. Wolves don't concede many goals.

"He (Michail Antonio) was really good, he got himself more chances and the goalkeeper made a good save from him in the first half. I thought he did a good job for the team."

On Tomas Soucek: "His standards have been set so high, he has hardly put a foot wrong, he is a great lad to have around your team."