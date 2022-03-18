Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Villa boss:

Lucas Digne will miss the game with a hamstring injury, while Kortney Haus is out with an abdominal issue.

Marvelous Nakamba is due back in full training after the international break which Gerrard said is "good news for us".

On Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings not making the England squad, Gerrard said: "The only way to get back in is to play well at club level, score goals consistently and perform well".

He added "it's only a matter of time" before Jacob Ramsey gets a Three Lions call-up.

Gerrard said there are positives to be taken from recent results but "we can’t give the ball away in silly areas and we need to defend our box better".

On Arsenal, Gerrard said Mikel Arteta has "really found that consistency that Arsenal have been looking for for a long time".

