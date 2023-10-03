Jamie Currie, Rangers fan

I always said the sack was coming for Michael Beale after one more bad result. Unfortunately that result arrived on Saturday afternoon.

Seven points behind Celtic in September and three behind St Mirren is bad enough but the real lack of a style of play and signing guys such as Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers, who are struggling to get their Rangers careers up and running, just isn't good enough.

Ultimately, as always, managers are judged on their signings and their results and where Beale is concerned neither have been good enough.

Maybe he decided to take on too much with the recruitment side of things as well as trying to integrate the new signings but frankly, that's on the board for giving a novice manager total control. It's crazy when you think about it and it wouldn't have been allowed to happen at a club whose football operations were working properly.

Personally, I would have binned the manager after the Celtic defeat at Ibrox, but I doubt that was ever going to happen. But sacking him now before the season is in the bin completely was the right thing to do.

The board now have to get this right. There is no hiding place for them. If they believe Rangers are a 'winning' club they have to provide the fans and the players with a manager who can lead this club to where it should be.

Their appointment history outside Steven Gerrard has been a failure and they still have no director of football, who would and should have been involved in the summer recruitment and this current process of looking for a new manager.

I would hope they move quickly to get a director of football in place. However, as a club we always seem to do these things in a back-to-front fashion.

Of course, there are names being floated to replace Beale, but I always feel you have to be more than a good coach to be Rangers manager. I feel we need a figurehead type who can do it all, but given where we are at the minute it will be interesting to see which route the board decide to go down.

Finally, I would like to wish Steven Davis and Alex Rae all the best as they take interim charge; they have a big job on their hands getting this team's confidence off the floor while trying to get them playing in a coherent fashion.

But we will still expect two good results this week and Davis and Rae will expect the same. It's up to them and this group of players, especially, to start delivering.

The players cannot feel sorry for themselves, they need to get on the training ground and put in the hard yards and prove they are capable of turning this shambolic start to the season around.