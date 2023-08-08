'Johnson quickly running out of credit with the Hibs support'

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

In the wake of a comfortable European win on Thursday night, Hibs fans would have been forgiven for arriving at Easter Road for the start of the league season full of hope and optimism. The team had put the embarrassment of the 2-1 humbling away to Inter Club d’Escaldes well and truly behind them with a 6-1 thumping of the Andorrans at Easter Road.

Lee Johnson could perhaps have been forgiven for sticking with the team that won so handsomely on Thursday for the visit of St Mirren, with the only change being David Marshall - injured in the warm-up on Thursday - alleviating a potential goalkeeping crisis by returning to the starting line-up.

Johnson’s decision to show faith in that starting eleven was quickly shown to be ill-judged, and with the benefit of hindsight, serious questions need to be asked about the thinking behind persevering with a midfield three of Jake Doyle-Hayes, Joe Newell, and Josh Campbell. While each player has their merits and could make a strong case for being deserving of a start, this is a midfield three that saw off Jack Ross and Sean Maloney.

The evidence suggests that that particular combination in midfield simply does not work in the Premiership, and the sooner Lee Johnson realises this, the better. There may well be reasons behind the selection, Johnson hinted towards ‘context’ to the selection in his post-match interviews when quizzed on the lack of new players in his side, but fans have little tolerance and patience for context when watching a performance as abject as the one put up by Johnson’s side for the best (or worst) part of seventy minutes on Saturday.

It wasn’t until two of the new faces, Dylan Levitt and Adam Le Fondre, were introduced that the tide started to turn in Hibs’ favour. By that point, St Mirren were two goals to the good and it looked a long way back. But pull it back Hibs did, before a late St Mirren sucker-punch condemned Johnson’s side to defeat.

The fans that stayed let their feelings be known at full time. The hope and optimism present at kick-off had been sucked out the support. This is not good enough.

Lee Johnson is quickly running out of credit with the Hibs support – indeed, there are many that would not bat an eyelid if his time was up tomorrow. It’s a long way back for any manager from here, and Johnson is going to have to hope that his many summer signings can quickly start impacting the first team to turn the mood around.