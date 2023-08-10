McInnes has 'plates spinning' in striker hunt

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes says he is actively trying to bring a new striker to the club, but has seen several deals fall through.

With Kyle Vassell not fully fit, Killie started with Marley Watkins and Matty Kennedy up top in the 1-0 win over Rangers last time out.

“Ideally we would have had another forward player in for this game,” McInnes said. “It doesn’t look likely now.

“We have a few plates spinning. We are trying to be patient, we are trying to hold our nerve with certain things.

“Everybody is looking for strikers and it’s that domino effect. When somebody moves at some of these bigger clubs down the road or wherever, then sometimes the ripple effect maybe allows you to feel more confident about landing one or two.

“So we are trying, we are in the fight and hopefully we can deliver on that because I think that will be really important for us to bring in a different dimension at the top end of the pitch.

“Supporters probably only hear a lot of the time about the ones we do get done. There have been a host more that we have been right down the line and not been able to get them done.

“It can be a variety of reasons. Normally, particularly at the top end of the pitch, it’s more than just you that’s trying to sign them. It could be that you miss out for family reasons, finances is obviously a huge part of it, the league, the level, other teams.

“There is a frustration and upset with that but you have to go again and try and get good level of players.”