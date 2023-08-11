Ian Westbrook, Beesotted podcast, external

Brentford are all set for a third season in the Premier League, a scenario many pundits quoting "second season syndrome" deemed unlikely 12 months ago.

Last season was really the stuff of dreams - doing the double over champions Manchester City, thrashing Manchester United and beating Liverpool at home, and winning at Spurs and Chelsea on the way to finishing ninth with 59 points.

It would be hard to top that this season, even with Ivan Toney and David Raya in the side. And while I have no fears of relegation, I think the loss of both players, even with Toney due back in late January, is a huge one to overcome.

There is plenty of talent left in the squad, however, and with exciting attacking players like Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade, Keane Lewis-Potter and Yoane Wissa, we will be good to watch again.

For me, the key thing is to really continue to establish ourselves as a Premier League club and try to ensure we are one for years to come.

So a solid mid-table finish is fine - earning a fourth Premier League campaign is still progression in my book. Adding a good cup run would be a nice bonus!

Thomas Frank usually plays 3-5-2 against the bigger clubs, but I have a feeling that being the first day of the season, he will stick to his more trusted 4-3-3 against Spurs.