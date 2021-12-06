Reds duo feature in Garth's team of the week

Mohamed Salah: It was a brilliant goal by the Reds and one of the few times in the match they took Wolves apart. It was substitute Divock Origi who got the goal, but it was Mohamed Salah who created it out of nothing.

Divock Origi: Origi is as good a finisher as I've seen. To have the capacity to remain at a club when you have that finishing ability speaks volumes about the manager and your team-mates. Origi never complains about being on the bench but always seems the most dangerous man on the pitch when he's called on by his team.

