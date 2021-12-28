BBC Sport

Brentford v Man City: What does the form show?

Published

  • This is the first meeting between Brentford and Manchester City since January 1997, when City won an FA Cup tie 1-0 at Griffin Park.

  • Manchester City have won their past three away league games against promoted sides by an aggregate score of 11-1.

  • When playing their final league game of a calendar year at home, Brentford haven’t lost since 2005, winning five and drawing three of their eight since.

  • City have only lost their final league game in one of the past 20 calendar years (W10 D9), with that defeat coming at Liverpool in 2016.

  • After just one victory in their first six Premier League home games, Brentford have won their past two.

  • Manchester City have scored 112 Premier League goals in 2021 – the last calendar year to see an English top-flight side score more was back in 1960, when Tottenham ended up with 114 and Wolverhampton Wanderers 113.