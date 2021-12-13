Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Joe Gelhardt's instant impact and first Premier League goal deserved better. In fact, United's whole second-half display, reducing the champions of Europe to few chances, could be argued to have deserved at least a point.

A brave and battling performance underserves the quality with which the Whites played in large spells at Chelsea.

The side's spine may have been fractured but the faith head coach Marcelo Bielsa displayed in his remaining charges to overcome crippling injuries and show real backbone was well founded. Midfielder Adam Forshaw and captain Luke Ayling drove Leeds on against the odds and Chelsea's initial press.

Rash challenges ultimately cost Leeds as Jorginho slotted home two needlessly conceded spot-kicks which edged a feisty affair that boiled over on full-time.

It soured the sweetest of moments between the two penalties, when 19-year-old Gelhardt deftly angled the ball home to complete an intricate and fast-flowing move for a glorious goal.

Junior Firpo, Tyler Roberts and Mateusz Klich were all intrinsic to its creation, before the latter removed himself from Twitter after receiving abuse for his role in the game's decisive moment.

This performance will give confidence before the trip to title-holders Manchester City on Tuesday.

But the injury tally, and the fact seven players have three games to avoid picking up a one-match ban, are added complications in what is already a difficult set of fixtures.