Man City 2-0 Burnley: Sean Dyche reaction

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "Overall there were some very positive things about what we are doing but, once again, we don’t get anything.

"It is tough to come here and get anything, but there were signs again that the team is motivated, and all their noses are pointed in the right direction. I like that, and the energy and the belief in what we are trying to achieve.

"That is all there, but we have got to take our chances. Yet again, we have created chances. Not so many, at a place like this, but they were still high-quality chances.

"That’s been the key, I’ve been talking about that for years. It is very difficult to create high quality chances in the Premier League. We are doing that, so now we’ve got to make sure that we take them."