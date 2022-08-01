Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

Just before one of the most intriguing seasons for Leicester City, Brendan Rodgers appears to be relaxed, realistic and ready for a challenge.

The Foxes are the only club in Europe’s top-five leagues (England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) not to have made any new signings. However, manager Rodgers says he's not going to "cry in a corner" but, instead, focus his energy on trying to disrupt the hierarchy of the Premier League once more.

That will be a really tough ask, though. As every side in the division has strengthened, Leicester have had to focus on a "refresh" of culture, morals and beliefs to rejuvenate a squad with expectations to compete with England's top clubs.

Leicester City have often been seen as the underdogs - and it's a tag they love to play up to. Perhaps this season we’ll see another incredible underdog story to leave lasting memories. Perhaps the sustainability project that has halted the Foxes' summer plans in the market will come back to bite them.

Whichever way you see it, it’s set to be another campaign of twists and turns for the side in blue on Filbert Way.

