Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Arsenal
- Published
A new season - and a new Premier League predictions expert.
BBC pundit Chris Sutton is taking on the challenge from Mark Lawrenson for the 2022-23 campaign and will try to pick the correct scores for every top-flight game against a variety of guests - and this season you can get involved too.
Joining Sutton this week is football commentator and BBC Fantasy 606 co-host Alistair Bruce-Ball.
Sutton's prediction: 1-2
Arsenal have had a great pre-season, while I'm not sure Crystal Palace are the same threat now Conor Gallagher has gone back to Chelsea.
It's still a tough game for Mikel Arteta's side, but everything is pointing towards a Gunners win.
ABB's prediction: 1-1
Another tricky away fixture on a Friday night for Arsenal to kick off the season. Last year they crumbled at Brentford, but they are made of sterner stuff now - certainly helped by the additions of Premier League winners Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus.
Find out how Sutton and Bruce-Ball think the rest of the weekend's action will go and vote on the result you expect here