Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo says it's "fantastic news" that striker Harry Kane will remain at the club this summer despite interest from Manchester City.

"I think since Harry joined us he has been working and this is what we value. His attitude has been great," Nuno said on Wednesday.

"We are all very happy. [He is] one of the best players in the world."

Asked if he was concerned about the player's wording that he will stay "this summer", the Spurs boss responded: "I'm not worried at all. It's day by day. He's an option for tomorrow, this is my only thought."

On whether Kane would start in Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off second leg against Pacos de Ferreira, Nuno added: "He trained today and [it] was a fantastic session. We will see. We have to see the starting XI for the game tomorrow."