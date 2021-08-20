Lawro's prediction: 1-1

This is a very early return to Molineux for Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, and I think his old team will cause his new one a few problems.

Wolves lost at Leicester last time out, but I thought they played OK and they created a few chances. The big news was Raul Jimenez's return after serious injury, which was great to see.

Spurs got a brilliant win against Manchester City but let's see how they follow that up. This game is a very different test which will tell us a lot about where they are at.

Dan's prediction: Spurs were fantastic against City and I think they are going to win this one as well. 1-3

