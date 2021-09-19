Brighton v Leicester: Confirmed team news
- Published
Brighton make just one change as they bid to secure a first ever Premier League win over Leicester and it is an enforced one as hamstring injury victim Adam Webster is replaced by Solly March.
Pascal Gross remains out, isolating due to Covid-19 regulations, but Enock Mwepu returns on the bench for Graham Potter's Seagulls, as does Tariq Lamptey after more than nine months out with hamstring problems.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, March, Duffy, Dunk, Veltman, Lallana, Bissouma, Cucurella, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck.
Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Burn, Richards, Mwepu, Alzate, Mac Allister, Moder, Connolly.
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has handed Boubakary Soumare his first Premier League start as one of two changes made by the Foxes from their 1-0 defeat by champions Manchester City eight days ago.
The summer signing from Lille - who played in the 2-2 Europa League draw with Napoli on Thursday - comes in for Marc Albrighton, while Ricardo Pereira replaces Timothy Castagne at right-back.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Tielemans, Ndidi, Soumare, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.
Subs: Ward, Castagne, Dewsbury-Hall, Amartey, Choudhury, Daka, Lookman, Iheahancho.