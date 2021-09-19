Brighton v Leicester: Confirmed team news

Brighton make just one change as they bid to secure a first ever Premier League win over Leicester and it is an enforced one as hamstring injury victim Adam Webster is replaced by Solly March.

Pascal Gross remains out, isolating due to Covid-19 regulations, but Enock Mwepu returns on the bench for Graham Potter's Seagulls, as does Tariq Lamptey after more than nine months out with hamstring problems.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, March, Duffy, Dunk, Veltman, Lallana, Bissouma, Cucurella, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Burn, Richards, Mwepu, Alzate, Mac Allister, Moder, Connolly.