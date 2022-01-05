We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Liverpool transfer gossip to drop so far:

The Reds are eyeing hidden gems rather than star names, with Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, 25, (Mail), external and Olympiakos' Aguibou Camara, 20, (Calciomercato - in Italian), external on Jurgen Klopp's radar.

Liverpool are, however, keen on Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, although that deal is more likely to happen at the end of the season, with Naby Keita possibly travelling in the opposite direction (Liverpool Echo). , external

Klopp will not panic buy to bring in a striker to cover Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane during their absences at the Africa Cup of Nations - but will act if there is a player available, such as Leeds' Raphinha, who can benefit the club in both the long and short term (Anfield Watch), external.

