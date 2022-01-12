'Spurs want Ndombele out - full stop'

Jose Mourinho has tried to convince Tanguy Ndombele to join him at Roma on loan, but football writer Darren Lewis thinks Tottenham would rather sell the midfielder permanently.

Speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, he said: "I’m fascinated by this one, because if Jose Mourinho can succeed where one of the bet coaches in the world in Antonio Conte has failed, then he really can turn Coca-Cola into Pepsi.

"I’m really disappointed by Tanguy Ndombele. He looked a really good player when they signed him from Lyon in 2019, but he hasn’t really put together any consistency and has only shown flashes of quality.

"If any club offers anything like the £56m that Spurs paid for him, I think the chairman Daniel Levy would drive him there, and that includes Chinese clubs as well.

"Although Mourinho wants him on loan, I think the club would want to get rid and I think that’s one that they may wait until the end of the window to see if they can get someone desperate to take a chance on him.

"I think they want him out full stop and they will look for as much as they can for him to re-invest."

