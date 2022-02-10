Lawro's predictions: Wolves v Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Arsenal had an awful January, failing to win in the league and tumbling out of both domestic cups.

Wolves went out of the FA Cup last weekend, to Norwich, but their Premier League form has been very impressive since the turn of the year.

Bruno Lage's side are very good defensively and that means they can put in a pretty average performance going forward but still have a chance of winning games because they are so solid.

They have conceded only 16 in 21 league games so far and I don't think Arsenal will break them down either.

James's prediction: 1-2

This is very tough because in a very low-key way under Bruno Lage, Wolves have been storming up the table. They are solid as hell, but I have got to back us to win, obviously... and I am also predicting a Granit Xhaka red card.

