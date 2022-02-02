BBC Sport

Transfer news: City ready to battle for Haaland

Published

Manchester City "will do what they can" to convince Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to sign for them in the summer, despite knowing the Norway international would prefer a move to Real Madrid. (Athletic, subscription required), external

Declan Rice, who has rejected two contract offers from West Ham, is also a target for Manchester City. (Telegraph, subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column