Resilient Wolves have nothing to fear against Man Utd

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Wolves, whose season on the field having been inadvertently paused over Christmas, like an office block or factory closing for the holidays, now move onwards to Old Trafford still somewhat depleted.

Their inability to field an adequate side against Arsenal was prompted by a Covid outbreak, but not entirely caused by it, as the list of injuries updated by Wolves last weekend explained.

Despite all the obvious problems, and the at times grinding inability to score a goal, Bruno Lage has made a good start at Wolves. He has overseen the restoration of their defensive stability, and settled what could have been a jittery situation after the uncomfortable departure of Nuno.

They have been remarkably resilient even against the strongest sides, and very rarely overwhelmed.

However, he has not hidden his desire to develop the squad and it is clear that managing with minimal resources is not sustainable in the long term if Wolves are to achieve their stated ambitions.

For all their issues, so long as Covid allows them to field something close to a normal first eleven, Wolves will have no fears of Manchester United.

In the summer they tore at the team then managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but somehow came up short, and enough of the United players have been stretched by Wolves since they came into the league to know they’ll be credible contenders, even at such a difficult time.