Crystal Palace v Wolves: Confirmed team news
- Published
Christian Benteke returns for Crystal Palace in the only change from last weekend’s 2-0 victory at Manchester City.
Benteke replaces Jordan Ayew, who drops to the bench at Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, McArthur, Zaha, Benteke, Edouard
Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Olise, Ayew, Schlupp, Clyne, Kelly, Riedewald
Bruno Lage keeps faith with the Wolves side that beat Everton 2-1 on Monday evening.
Willy Boly, who is yet to play in the league this season, is among the substitutes.
Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Trincao, Hwang, Jimenez
Subs: Moulden, Ruddy, Hoever, Podence, Boly, Silva, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle