Conte quest gathering pace

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Tottenham are moving fast in their attempts to bring in Antonio Conte.

A line of communication was already in place from the summer and numbers were spoken about in terms of wages, so it should be a relatively easy deal to do.

My understanding is that chairman Daniel Levy and managing director Fabio Paratici both want Conte.

Will a deal be done in time for the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss to be in charge for Thursday's Europa Conference League game with Vitesse Arnhem?