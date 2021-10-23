Chelsea v Norwich: Confirmed team news

Chelsea make five changes from the midweek Champions League win over Malmo, with Kai Havertz set to lead the line in the absence of the injured Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

Trevor Chalobah, Mateo Kovacic and Reece James also come into the side.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz.

Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Christensen, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr.