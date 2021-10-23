Chelsea v Norwich: Confirmed team news
Chelsea make five changes from the midweek Champions League win over Malmo, with Kai Havertz set to lead the line in the absence of the injured Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.
Trevor Chalobah, Mateo Kovacic and Reece James also come into the side.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz.
Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Christensen, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr.
Norwich are unchanged from last weekend's goalless draw against Brighton as they seek their first Premier League win of the season.
Jacob Sorensen replaces Billy Gilmour on the bench with the Scotland midfielder ineligible against his parent club.
Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Kabak, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, Lees-Melou, Normann, McLean, Sargent, Pukki.
Substitutes: Gunn, Rupp, Dowell, Rashica, Tzolis, Sorensen, Williams, Idah, Omobamidele.