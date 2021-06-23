West Ham and Wolves are interested in Burnley's England defender James Tarkowski, 28, who is about to enter the final year of his contract at Turf Moor. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Or the Hammers have opted not to make a move for Tarkowski, who is also on Leicester City's radar. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, West Ham are thought to be interested in signing Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski, 23, this summer, with Tottenham also enquiring about the 23-year-old Poland international. (Viola News - in Italian), external

