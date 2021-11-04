On feeling any sense of disappointment that former Southampton striker Danny Ings misses out on a return to St Mary's because of injury: "If I said said 'yes, I'm disappointed' you would say 'I still miss him' and if I say 'no,' then you will say 'we're not scared of him anymore'. The best answer is that it doesn't matter. He did a fantastic job for this club and we got a lot of money for him when he left";

On Southampton's lack of goals this season, having scored just nine times in 10 Premier League games so far: "I'm not scared that we can't score goals. I see the quality we have up front. For me, it's more important that we have clean sheets, because one goal is enough to win as we have shown in the past";

On the importance of going into the international break with another positive result after earning one draw and two wins since the last international window: "If there is an international break or not it doesn't change the importance of any game in the Premier League. Especially now when we are in good shape, we should keep going and keep taking points. The international break is not at the perfect time";

On preparing for an Aston Villa side that has lost their past four Premier League matches: "It's important that we know that games against teams that are struggling a little are even more difficult because they need only a few positive moments to get in a good rhythm";