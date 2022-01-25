Anna from SpursXY, external

It was sheer determination and desire that saw Spurs take three points against Leicester last week, surely largely a credit to the work that Antonio Conte has put into the team.

However, no matter who the manager or the players are, Tottenham have rarely enjoyed visits to Stamford Bridge in recent years.

He sprung some selection surprises, and a 4-4-2 set up to nullify the opposition. Some poor finishing from Chelsea, and a rather dubious disallowed Kane goal, kept the game goalless at half-time. Then the world returned to its normal axis, and no amount of huff and puff was going to claw back the two-goal deficit.

Groundhog Day for Spurs at Chelsea.

Or was it possibly the gulf in quality on the pitch and respective benches? It will take a number of transfer windows to narrow that gap, but the long-awaited rebuild has to start this week.

