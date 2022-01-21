Newcastle are likely to miss out on Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos this month because the clubs are far apart on their valuation of him, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

Reports suggested Carlos had handed in a transfer request at the La Liga side, with the Magpies seemingly poised to secure his signature, but Balague says these were premature.

"Newcastle's offer to Sevilla was 30m euros - I won't tell you the word they used to describe that!" he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast.

"Sevilla are fighting for the league title and the Europa League and have the best defensive record in La Liga.

"They are strong enough to keep Carlos unless someone comes in with 60-70m euros."

