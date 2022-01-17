Leeds United have won more Premier League games against West Ham than they have against any other side in the competition’s history (15).

The Whites have won two of their last four away league games in London, as many as in their previous 29 such matches (won tow, drawn seven, lost 20).

There have been 71 goals scored in West Ham’s Premier League matches this season (41 for, 30 against), only Liverpool (73) have had more goals in their games this campaign.