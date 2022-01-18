Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has expressed his concern about the impact having to play two or three times a week could have on players.

Tottenham are already without centre-back Cristian Romero and forward Son Heung-min, and there are worries a congested fixture list could create more problems.

"If you have to decide whether to play with the same players it's normal to have injuries - and I think you have to be lucky to have small injuries and not lose players for one month, two months, for example" he said.

"We lost Romero for two months and now Sonny for one month. Sometimes it's very strange to listen about the welfare of the players because, if you think that, you have to play fewer games, and especially not play games within two days.

"Otherwise, why do you speak about the welfare of players? It's only honest views, only to tell something that is stupid, in my opinion.

"To protect the players you give them rest - to play and rest. But if we want only to play - and then, sure, you can speak about the welfare of the players. It's very strange."