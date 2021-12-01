Carrick on dropping Ronaldo, Rangnick and 'infectious' Fred
- Published
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
Michael Carrick has been speaking before Manchester United's game against Arsenal on Thursday, which should be his final one as caretaker boss before the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.
Here are the key points:
Carrick said dropping Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea was not a major decision, and there was no drama at all in the squad;
He admitted he has been "out of my comfort zone" and has had to adapt to face the new challenge of being caretaker;
Ralf Rangnick's work permit and visa application is ongoing but Carrick said he hasn't spoken to the German yet;
He said the preparation has worked well for the past two games, and hopes it will for Arsenal too;
Carrick praised Fred and said the Brazilian midfielder's "mentality is infectious" in the squad.