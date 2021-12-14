Tuesday talking point: Hughes a sign of transfer success

Terence Ford, Back of the Nest podcast, external

Will Hughes made his long awaited first start for Crystal Palace against Everton on Sunday and the former Derby and Watford man did not disappoint.

Signed as a long-term replacement for James McArthur, the midfielder showed his class with some outrageous touches and his willingness to receive the ball from the defenders on the half-turn had some fans comparing him to Yohan Cabaye – high praise indeed.

The performance of “Hughesy”, as he has already been dubbed by the Palace faithful, further cemented the unbelievable summer transfer window that director of football, and saviour of the Eagles so many times through the years, Dougie Freedman oversaw.

Patrick Vieira has been given every opportunity to succeed with the quality of player he has been afforded by a transfer strategy that was already a year in the making before the World Cup-winner arrived in July, starting with the signing of Eze 12 months earlier.

With matches against Southampton, Watford and Norwich all to come in the next few weeks, Vieira could seize said opportunity and Crystal Palace could be entering 2022 with one eye on European qualification.