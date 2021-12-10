Brentford v Watford - confirmed team news
There are three changes to the Brentford side from their 2-2 draw with Leeds.
Mathias Jensen and Yoane Wissa start. Ethan Pinnock isn't in the squad. Sergi Canos is suspended.
Brentford XI: Fernandez, Henry, Goode, Norgaard, Jensen, Wissa, Jansson, Mbeumo, Baptiste, Janelt, Roerslev.
Subs: Coz, Thompson, Forss, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Sorensen, Stevens, Young-Coombes.
Watford boss Claudio Ranieri has also made three changes from the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.
Jeremy Ngakia, Cucho Hernández and Juraj Kucka come into the side, replacing Joao Pedro, Danny Rose and Imran Louza.
Watford XI: Bachmann, Ngakia, Ekong, King, Cleverley, Cathcart, Sissoko, Femenia, Dennis, Hernandez, Kucka.
Subs: Elliot, Rose, Louza, Pedro, Sema, Fletcher, Tufan, Kabasele, Angelini.