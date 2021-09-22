Everton v Norwich: Head-to-head stats
Everton have only lost one of their past seven home league meetings with Norwich (won four, drawn two), though it was the last time the sides met at Goodison Park in November 2019 (0-2).
After winning three of their first four Premier League meetings with Everton (drawn one), Norwich have won just two of their subsequent 14 against the Toffees in the competition (drawn six, lost six).
The Canaries have earned just six points from their past 72 available away from home in the Premier League (won one, drawn three, lost 20), and are winless in 14 on the road since beating Everton 2-0 in November 2019.