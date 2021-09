⚽️📞Total Sport



⚫️⚪️Thoughts on Newcastle's lack of business done on transfer deadline day?



🔴⚪️Are you happy with the players Sunderland have brought in?



🗣️We'll be joined by members of our Fans Forum.



☎️0800 234 65 65.#NUFC | #SAFC pic.twitter.com/zoiSoH0ptf