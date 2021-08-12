Tottenham could move for Fiorentina's £60m-rated Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21, if they sell England international Harry Kane, 28, to Manchester City. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness)

Tottenham and Aston Villa are both preparing an offer for Southampton's 26-year-old England midfielder James Ward-Prowse. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Spurs are also set to step up their attempts to sign Sporting Lisbon's Joao Palhinha, with manager Nuno Espirito Santo a long-term admirer of the 26-year-old Portugal midfielder. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

