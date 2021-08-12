Manchester City are favourites to win the Premier League even if they are unable to sign England captain Harry Kane, says former City defender Micah Richards.

Pep Guardiola's side finished 12 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United last season and Richards believes they are both strong enough defensively and have the attacking options to lift the title again.

“John Stones has signed a new deal and, with him and Ruben Dias, the defence is sorted," said Richards.

“When you look at their options in midfield and going forward, it’s just not fair on the other teams and, with the form that Raheem Sterling was in at the Euros, they still have to be favourites.”

Who'll win the title? And who'll finish in the top four? Here's what the BBC Sport pundits think