Time is ticking away on the January transfer window, so here's a round-up of the potential ins and outs for Brighton so far:

Libertad president Ruben Di Tore says the club is "analysing" the Seagulls' offer for 17-year-old Paraguayan midfielder Julio Enciso. (Sport Witness), external

Tariq Lamptey has attracted interest from Manchester United. However, while the Red Devils value the 21-year-old right-back at about £30m, Albion would want a fee closer £40m if they were to sell. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Midfielder Yves Bissouma, who will have 12 months left on his contract at Brighton at the end of the season, remains a target for Premier League rivals Aston Villa. (Mail), external

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.

How do you feel about Brighton's activity in the window so far? Have your say here.