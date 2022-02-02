Hodgson has never suffered relegation from the Premier League and he said he hopes his quick decision to take over at Watford doesn't backfire.

"Whether this was a heart ruling the head matter we’ll find out," he said.

"I knew I’d miss it because nothing comes close. When it was time for me to leave Crystal Palace I knew I couldn’t say I don’t miss it.

"It had to be a weaning process, and that was being done anyway before I made the decision.

"Something coming up quickly like this was a question of if it would be fun and if I could do a good job. The answers were yes so I jumped in at the deep end.

"I can only hope that jumping in at the deep end won’t see me drowning."