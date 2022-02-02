BBC Sport

Hodgson on 'jumping in at the deep end'

Hodgson has never suffered relegation from the Premier League and he said he hopes his quick decision to take over at Watford doesn't backfire.

"Whether this was a heart ruling the head matter we’ll find out," he said.

"I knew I’d miss it because nothing comes close. When it was time for me to leave Crystal Palace I knew I couldn’t say I don’t miss it.

"It had to be a weaning process, and that was being done anyway before I made the decision.

"Something coming up quickly like this was a question of if it would be fun and if I could do a good job. The answers were yes so I jumped in at the deep end.

"I can only hope that jumping in at the deep end won’t see me drowning."